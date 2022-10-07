ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Stock Price Down 7.8%

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.99 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 112,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,243,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 89.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.00%.

Institutional Trading of ARMOUR Residential REIT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,403,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,388,000 after purchasing an additional 911,850 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,871,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,922,000 after buying an additional 762,209 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,123,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,637,000 after buying an additional 2,118,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,674,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after buying an additional 333,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,094,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after buying an additional 162,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.