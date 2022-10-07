Arnhold LLC Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Arnhold LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,982 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC owned about 0.05% of Sealed Air worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 389,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,204 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 7,544.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 955,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.04. 28,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,985. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In other news, COO Emile Z. Chammas bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Emile Z. Chammas acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,155.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $395,640. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

