Arnhold LLC Invests $1.35 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.32.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Down 3.9 %

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $6.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.18. 187,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,596,175. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.42 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $138.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.