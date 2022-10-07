Arnhold LLC Invests $2.55 Million in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 184.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 111.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 24.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RHI shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, CL King dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

Robert Half International Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of RHI traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.49. 24,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,103. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.09. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

