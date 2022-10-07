Arnhold LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 589.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corning Trading Down 3.3 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

GLW stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,809. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

