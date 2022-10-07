Arnhold LLC Purchases 36,188 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Arnhold LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 268,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,188 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $30.71. 3,478,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,599,208. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.79.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

