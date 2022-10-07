Arnhold LLC Raises Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Arnhold LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,307,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hanesbrands accounts for about 1.6% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Arnhold LLC owned 0.37% of Hanesbrands worth $13,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 30.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of HBI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,301,158. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CL King dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Insider Activity at Hanesbrands

In other news, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

