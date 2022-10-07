Arnhold LLC Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,870 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $116,815,000 after buying an additional 356,734 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,231 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 964.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,568 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 50,346 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 9.9 %

COIN stock traded down $7.34 on Friday, reaching $66.57. 469,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,326,331. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.61.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.24 per share, for a total transaction of $382,153.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,773.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.24 per share, for a total transaction of $382,153.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,773.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 45,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,337,428 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.48.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

