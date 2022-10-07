Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives $201.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Argus assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,277. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,277. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 607,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 648.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 26,166 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 970,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,733,000 after acquiring an additional 91,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $179.10 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $147.32 and a 52 week high of $191.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

