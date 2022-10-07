Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $27.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.51 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 131.59% and a net margin of 24.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APAM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 49,215 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 40,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

