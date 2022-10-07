Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a GBX 230 ($2.78) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 360 ($4.35).

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Ascential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 345 ($4.17) to GBX 310 ($3.75) in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Ascential Price Performance

Shares of AIAPF opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. Ascential has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $3.55.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

