AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AZN. Credit Suisse Group cut AstraZeneca to a neutral rating and set a £110 ($132.91) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a £120 ($145.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 5th. UBS Group set a £101 ($122.04) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a £120 ($145.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £108.05 ($130.55).

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 9,838 ($118.87) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is £105.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £104.93. The stock has a market cap of £152.44 billion and a PE ratio of -167.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 8,090.32 ($97.76) and a one year high of £115.40 ($139.44).

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a GBX 76.40 ($0.92) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.82%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

