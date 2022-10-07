ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) PT Raised to C$51.00

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

ATCO Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ACLLF traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.66. 2,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,810. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.12. ATCO has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $38.85.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

