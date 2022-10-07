Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Veritiv by 1,106.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Veritiv by 243.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritiv Stock Down 3.2 %

VRTV stock traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,273. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.63 and its 200-day moving average is $127.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.11.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.62. Veritiv had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

