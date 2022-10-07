AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

AT&T Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:T opened at $15.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

