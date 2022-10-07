Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.30

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 982 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVNS shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 24.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,962,000 after acquiring an additional 392,870 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,073,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,232,000 after purchasing an additional 332,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 12.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,260,000 after purchasing an additional 271,105 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the second quarter worth about $5,438,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

