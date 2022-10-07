Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches One Day Volume of $98.80 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $98.80 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $12.44 or 0.00063542 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,578.28 or 1.00009986 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002554 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00052446 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022173 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 83,056,186.67033975 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 12.67559513 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $43,135,308.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.