AXS De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC) Shares Down 2%

AXS De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.07. 137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.
AXS De-SPAC ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AXS De-SPAC ETF (DSPC)
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for AXS De-SPAC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS De-SPAC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.