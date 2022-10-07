Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $42.33

Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.33 and last traded at $42.37, with a volume of 6994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Azenta to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.73.

Insider Activity at Azenta

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,506.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Azenta

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azenta

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.