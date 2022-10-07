B. Riley Cuts Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $34.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMTC. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Semtech to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.42.

SMTC stock opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Semtech has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.73.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 3.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Semtech by 6.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Semtech by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Semtech by 0.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

