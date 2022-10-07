B. Riley Raises The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Price Target to $18.00

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.62% from the company’s current price.
Shares of NYSE AREN opened at $12.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83. The Arena Group has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.37.
The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $65.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Arena Group will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.
The Arena Group Company Profile
The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.
