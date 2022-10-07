B. Riley Raises The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Price Target to $18.00

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.62% from the company’s current price.

The Arena Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AREN opened at $12.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83. The Arena Group has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.37.

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $65.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Arena Group will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of The Arena Group

The Arena Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in The Arena Group during the 1st quarter valued at $49,740,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Arena Group by 30.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,846,000 after buying an additional 335,002 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Arena Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,612,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in The Arena Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,311,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Arena Group by 726.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 82,997 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

