Ballew Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 145,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 13,217 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 4.9 %

ARKK traded down $1.97 on Friday, hitting $38.20. 823,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,225,650. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $125.86.

