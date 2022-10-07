Ballew Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 89,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 38,489 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $375,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.35. 752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,629. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $84.92 and a 52 week high of $149.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.51.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

