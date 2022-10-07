Ballew Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Ballew Advisors Inc trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for 1.0% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 724.4% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.84. 65,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,115. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average of $41.76.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.