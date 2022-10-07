Ballew Advisors Inc Purchases 1,691 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises about 2.9% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ballew Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,029,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,246 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,369,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,045,000 after acquiring an additional 277,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,089,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,954,000 after acquiring an additional 131,963 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,430,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after acquiring an additional 545,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,748,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDXJ traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $30.62. 326,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,978,088. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.68. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $51.92.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

