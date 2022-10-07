Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,938,246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,584,000 after purchasing an additional 773,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,567,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,394,000 after buying an additional 360,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $31.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.13. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.79.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.