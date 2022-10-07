BAPE Social Club Price Up 56.4% This Week (BAPE)

BAPE Social Club (BAPE) traded 65.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. BAPE Social Club has a total market cap of $479.73 and $32,838.00 worth of BAPE Social Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BAPE Social Club token can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BAPE Social Club has traded 56.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BAPE Social Club

BAPE Social Club’s genesis date was December 18th, 2021. BAPE Social Club’s total supply is 31,210,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,591 tokens. BAPE Social Club’s official Twitter account is @bapesocialclub. BAPE Social Club’s official website is boredapesocial.club.

BAPE Social Club Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BAPE Social Club (BAPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. BAPE Social Club has a current supply of 31,210,553 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BAPE Social Club is 0.00709698 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://boredapesocial.club.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BAPE Social Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BAPE Social Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BAPE Social Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

