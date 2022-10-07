Barclays Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €62.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.10 ($64.39) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.00 ($62.24) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €45.49 ($46.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.17. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €40.32 ($41.14) and a 12-month high of €67.66 ($69.04). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is €50.70.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

