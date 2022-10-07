Barclays Cuts Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $172.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $179.00 to $172.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.38.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $191.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,412,000 after buying an additional 400,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,994,000 after buying an additional 187,268 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after buying an additional 1,189,751 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $744,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

