Barclays Cuts Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Price Target to €140.00

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from €155.00 ($158.16) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. from €157.00 ($160.20) to €153.00 ($156.12) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €170.00 ($173.47) to €160.00 ($163.27) in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.57.

Shares of SBGSY opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $40.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $26.63.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

