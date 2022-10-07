Barclays Lowers Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Price Target to €90.00

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from €95.00 ($96.94) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of SIEGY opened at $51.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $19.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 3.42%. Equities analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

