Barclays Trims Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Target Price to GBX 120

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 137 ($1.66) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Kerry Group from €124.00 ($126.53) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kerry Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kerry Group from €150.00 ($153.06) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($137.76) to €125.00 ($127.55) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Kerry Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of KRYAY stock opened at $89.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.72 and its 200 day moving average is $102.99. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $139.67.

Kerry Group Cuts Dividend

Kerry Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.2892 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

