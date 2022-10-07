Barclays Trims Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Target Price to GBX 1,530

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,800 ($21.75) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,540 ($18.61) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,442 ($17.42) to GBX 1,243 ($15.02) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,414.60 ($17.09).

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,037 ($12.53) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62. The company has a market cap of £9.03 billion and a PE ratio of 2,030.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,047.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,161.23. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of GBX 985 ($11.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,379.60 ($16.67).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 5,882.35%.

In related news, insider Erik Engstrom acquired 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,010 ($12.20) per share, for a total transaction of £3,353.20 ($4,051.72).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

