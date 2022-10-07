Barclays Trims Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Target Price to $30.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VNT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Vontier Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. Vontier has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 5.7% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Vontier by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Vontier by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Vontier by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vontier by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

