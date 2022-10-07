Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Hedges Asset Management LLC

Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,767,341,000 after buying an additional 7,901,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,057,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $565,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,995 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,746,318 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $458,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,203 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.82. 719,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,223,128. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 price target (down previously from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.