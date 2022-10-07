Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,651 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. 295,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,223,128. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

