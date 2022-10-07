Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Price Target Cut to €61.00

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from €67.00 ($68.37) to €61.00 ($62.24) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BASFY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Basf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Basf from €60.00 ($61.22) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Basf from €59.00 ($60.20) to €57.00 ($58.16) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Basf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Basf from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.36.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of BASFY stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.15. Basf has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $19.87.

Basf Company Profile

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Basf will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.