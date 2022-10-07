Bearing Lithium (CVE:BRZ) Trading Up 3.2%

Bearing Lithium Corp. (CVE:BRZ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 81,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 98,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Bearing Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 19.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$36.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52.

Bearing Lithium Company Profile

Bearing Lithium Corp. operates as a lithium-focused mineral exploration and development company. The company primarily explores for lithium and potassium deposits. It owns 17.14% in the Maricunga lithium brine project that comprises 4,463 hectares of old code and new code tenements covering a portion of the Maricunga Salar in northern Chile.

Further Reading

