Beast Masters Hits 24 Hour Volume of $222,425.00 (MASTER)

Beast Masters (MASTER) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Beast Masters has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Beast Masters has a market cap of $3,116.96 and approximately $222,425.00 worth of Beast Masters was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beast Masters token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003223 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Beast Masters’ launch date was December 7th, 2021. Beast Masters’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 tokens. Beast Masters’ official Twitter account is @beastmastersnft and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beast Masters’ official website is www.beastmasters.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beast Masters (MASTER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Beast Masters has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Beast Masters is 0.00006912 USD and is down -4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $51.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.beastmasters.io/.”

