Belka (BELKA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Belka has a total market cap of $46,306.16 and approximately $34,813.00 worth of Belka was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belka token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Belka has traded up 35.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00034918 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Gridcoin (GRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015749 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000135 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Belka Profile

Belka (CRYPTO:BELKA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2022. Belka’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Belka is https://reddit.com/r/belkacoinbsc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Belka’s official website is belkaproject.io. Belka’s official message board is medium.com/@belkacoinbsc. Belka’s official Twitter account is @belka_project?t=oxn7xynwyxtmbyl5xztbgw&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Belka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Belka (BELKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Belka has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Belka is 0.00002315 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://belkaproject.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belka directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belka should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belka using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

