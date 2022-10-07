BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.48

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.48 and traded as high as C$14.64. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$14.18, with a volume of 97,175 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 12.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -13.17.

BELLUS Health ( TSE:BLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -1.0407334 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

