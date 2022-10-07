Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stake Trimmed by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,560 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 395,814 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,451 shares of company stock worth $1,997,952 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Shares of BBY opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.42 and a one year high of $141.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

