BIDR (BIDR) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

BIDR (BIDR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One BIDR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $14.82 million and approximately $20.41 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BIDR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008897 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 645,700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 tokens. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @tokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BIDR

According to CryptoCompare, “BIDR (BIDR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. BIDR has a current supply of 645,700,000,000 with 225,715,436,474.28632 in circulation. The last known price of BIDR is 0.00006561 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $18,259,804.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tokocrypto.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.