Bifrost Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week (BNC)

Bifrost (BNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Bifrost has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $212,241.00 worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bifrost token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bifrost has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bifrost alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Bifrost Profile

Bifrost launched on October 21st, 2021. Bifrost’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,775,000 tokens. The official message board for Bifrost is app.subsocial.network/@bifrost. Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @bifrost_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bifrost is https://reddit.com/r/bifrostfinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bifrost’s official website is bifrost.finance.

Bifrost Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost (BNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bifrost has a current supply of 80,000,000 with 16,775,000 in circulation. The last known price of Bifrost is 0.15162487 USD and is up 3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $141,508.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bifrost.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bifrost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bifrost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bifrost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bifrost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bifrost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.