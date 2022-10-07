BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Down 9.4%

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) fell 9.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.63 and last traded at $14.66. 10,963 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 831,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIGC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

BigCommerce Trading Down 8.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.16 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 62.59%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $237,599.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 103,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $3,051,915.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,146 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BigCommerce by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,403,000 after acquiring an additional 38,099 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,552,000 after acquiring an additional 523,678 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,683,000. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,658,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

