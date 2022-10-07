BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Shares Down 0.5%

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 21,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 697,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

BioCardia Stock Up 4.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Get BioCardia alerts:

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 126.57% and a negative net margin of 619.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioCardia, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BioCardia

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BioCardia during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCardia in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in BioCardia in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BioCardia by 18.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BioCardia by 57.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 238,554 shares in the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.