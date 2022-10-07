Bismuth Price Reaches $0.0383 on Exchanges (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $900,349.52 and approximately $1,116.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00019162 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is https://reddit.com/r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @bismuthplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20. The official website for Bismuth is bismuthplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth (BIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Users are able to generate BIS through the process of mining. Bismuth has a current supply of 30,651,124.71569316 with 23,482,989.26233752 in circulation. The last known price of Bismuth is 0.03724115 USD and is down -4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $326.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bismuthplatform.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

