BitCore 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $127,379.00 (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. BitCore has a total market cap of $909,599.53 and $127,379.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can now be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitCore has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,640.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020981 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00139869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00269032 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.45 or 0.00740537 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.66 or 0.00593951 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00244902 BTC.

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Time Travel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official message board for BitCore is medium.com/@bitcore_btx. The Reddit community for BitCore is https://reddit.com/r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore (BTX) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate BTX through the process of mining. BitCore has a current supply of 18,617,494.848048 with 18,116,535.73145418 in circulation. The last known price of BitCore is 0.04745199 USD and is down -3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $90,019.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcore.cc/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

