BMO Capital Markets Trims Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price to $8.50

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $9.75 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 3.74% from the company’s current price.

PTON has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $99.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The firm had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,586,000 after buying an additional 8,177,503 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $68,850,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $143,575,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 79.5% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,122,000 after buying an additional 3,840,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,149,000 after buying an additional 3,818,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

