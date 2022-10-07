BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.93 and last traded at $26.93. 1,260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

BNCCORP Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $96.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter. BNCCORP had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 19.29%.

BNCCORP Company Profile

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

